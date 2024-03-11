Armed police descended on a cemetery in Ashton-under-Lyne after a woman was attacked by a dog.

A huge police presence, along with paramedics, attended the incident at the Hurst Cross Cemetery shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday 10 March, following reports a woman had been attacked by the animal.

It is understood the dog was seized and placed into the back of an Animals in Transit Van.

The victim, whose age has not been confirmed by police, sustained injuries that were not described as life-threatening or life-changing.

Police on the scene. Credit: MEN Media

No further details about the incident or any arrests have been confirmed by police.

Armed officers were pictured in attendance at the cemetery following the incident, with a number of police vehicles seen lining the road at the entrance. Pictures also showed signs stating that no dogs were allowed in the cemetery.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 1.25pm today, officers responded to reports of a dog attacking a female in Hurst Cemetery, Prospect Road, Ashton-under-Lyne.

"Officers attended and the dog was subsequently secured. The female was taken to hospital with non life-threatening or changing injuries."

