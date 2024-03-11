Coronation Street actor William Roache has been given three months to sell property in order to settle a tax debt, the High Court heard.

The debt Mr Roache owes has been reduced due to payments made, said lawyers for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) at a specialist hearing. Mr Roache did not attend the hearing.

Jacquille Jarrett, for HMRC, was unopposed to Mr Roache requesting a 12-week adjournment, to "allow for the sale of property".

The 91-year-old's case will return in June after the adjournment was granted by Retired Insolvency and Companies Court judge Stephen Baister.

“Splendid,” Dr Baister said at the end of the hearing, which lasted less than a minute, at the High Court in London.

Mr Roache is known for his role in Coronation Street as Ken Barlow for more than 60 years, making his debut in the soap's first episode in 1960.

Holding the Guinness World Record for the long-serving TV soap star in the world, Mr Roache was made an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list for his services to drama and charity in December 2021.