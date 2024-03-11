Watch the moment Luke Littler took on Millie Bobby Brown, Raye and Rob Beckett on the Jonathan Ross Show.

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has competed against the biggest names in the business but his latest 'competitor' is likely to be the most famous yet.

Luke 'the Nuke' gave Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown, 20, a lesson in the sport he made his name in on the Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday, 9 March.

While he claimed his first European championship in Belgium, Littler's pre-recorded appearance on the ITV show was being aired at home.

The 17-year-old featured alongside comedian Rob Beckett, Liam Gallagher, record-breaking Brit winner Raye and the Stranger Things star on the popular chat show.

He played a round of darts against the star studded line-up, unsurprisingly beating the Brown, Beckett and Raye by scoring an impressive 140.

During the interview with Ross, Netflix star Millie admitted that she was a fan of the darts star - to which Littler seemingly didn't have much of a reaction to.

On Sunday evening, Littler hit a nine-darter and won his first European title on his debut with an 8-7 victory in a final at the Belgian Open.

The 17-year-old produced the perfect leg to move 6-5 beating Rob Cross in Wieze in a close final 8-7 to claim the £30,000 winner's prize money.

