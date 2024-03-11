A six-year-old girl has suffered injuries to her face after being mauled by a dog.

The child was walking with her mother on Hodder Road, in Everton, at 8:15am on 4 March, when the animal emerged from the bushes and bit her on the cheek.

Her mum managed to fend off the animal and it ran away, but the girl was left with cuts to her face and had to be treated for her injuries. Merseyside Police has described the offending dog as medium sized with black, short fur.Detective Inspector Chirs Carlin said: “Understandably the youngster is still shaken by the incident, and it is imperative that we find the offending dog so it cannot attack anyone else.“We urge anyone who has seen a dog matching the description in the area or knows where it is then please contact us. Any information provided will help the investigation.”Anyone who witnessed this incident or with any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police.

