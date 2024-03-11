A teenage boy has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was attacked in a cemetery in broad daylight.

The girl suffered serious injuries following the assault on Sunday, 10 March, at Southern Cemetery in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it was a "targeted attack" and the victim was treated by medical professionals.

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Jon Lowe, from GMP’s City of Manchester District, has assured the public that it was a targeted and isolated incident.

He said: “The victim is currently being treated by medical professionals and is additionally being supported by specialist officers.

“I would also like to reassure residents that we believe that this was a targeted attack, and there is no threat to the wider public.”

He has also added that police are looking to speak to anyone in the cemetery and its surrounding areas between 11:15 and 11:45am.