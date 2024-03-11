An investigation has been launched by Lancashire Police after the death of a man in Burnley.

Officers were called to an address on Harley Street in the town at about 3.20pm on Saturday 2 March, after a man was found with serious injuries.

The victim, 55-year-old Paul Inskip, who lived at the property, was taken to hospital, but died on Saturday 9 March.

The death is being treated as a potential homicide and an investigation is underway to establish how Mr Inskip was injured.

Three people have been arrested – a woman in her 40s and two men in their 30s – on suspicion of assault. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dickinson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "First and foremost my thoughts are with Mr Inskip’s loved ones at this time.

"While Mr Inskip had suffered some serious injuries, what is not yet clear is how he came by those injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

"I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Paul between Wednesday 28 February and Saturday 2 March or who has any knowledge of how he came by his injuries. I would urge those people to make contact.

"I would also like to hear from any drivers with dashcam who may have been on Harley Street between those dates."

