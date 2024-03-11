Three people have been taken to hospital after a reported stabbing near a busy market.

Greater Manchester Police and paramedics are at the scene of the "serious incident" on Murray Road, near Bury Market and Mill Gate Shopping Centre.

An air ambulance landed nearby and a walkway off Princess Parade is also taped off.

Police say the extent of the trio's injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening" at this time and the incident is ongoing.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Three people have been reportedly stabbed near Bury market. Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, a spokesperson from the force said: "Greater Manchester Police are still responding to an incident on Murray Road, Bury.

"Officers remain at the scene to conduct further enquiries into what is believed to be a stabbing.

"The extent of the injuries sustained by three victims are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made at this time."A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: "NWAS responded to a police incident following a call at 12:06.

"Three patients have been taken to hospital."

