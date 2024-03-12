Play Brightcove video

Watch George Galloway's first speech since taking his seat in the Commons as Rochdale's MP.

The new Rochdale MP George Galloway has hit out at Labour and the Conservative party - claiming most people “feel a wish for a plague on both their houses”.

The leader of the Workers Party of Britain criticised the Chancellor’s Budget was an “absolute nothing burger” which would not help the town he now represents.

In his first Commons outing since he took his seat, Mr Galloway paid tribute to his Labour predecessor Sir Tony Lloyd, before promising to give both parties a "good kicking".

Mr Galloway opened his speech by telling MPs: “As I was saying Madame Deputy Speaker, even in Parliament you can’t be a maiden twice.”

An MP’s first speech is usually known as their maiden speech, but Mr Galloway has previously represented seats in Glasgow, east London and Bradford in the Commons, for Labour and later the Respect Party.

The newly elected MP swept to victory in Greater Manchester seat Rochdale, gaining almost 40% of the vote.

He described his Rochdale predecessor Sir Tony as a “significant figure" that should never be forgotten in the House.

Mr Galloway went on to criticise Labour, telling MPs that the party was "not the party today that it was back then"

He said: "...in this speech and later speeches I hope – if God spares me and you (Madame Deputy Speaker) allow me to catch your eye – but Tony Lloyd notwithstanding the very poor odour in which the Labour Party is held in the town of Rochdale, the only thing that unites the entire town of Rochdale is antipathy towards the Labour council in the beautiful, new, refurbished town hall.”

“That is something we intend to change in just a few weeks from now at the local elections,” he added.

Mr Galloway went on to criticise the lack of public services in Rochdale, insisting it was not possible to either be born or die in the town due to lack of hospital facilities.

He claimed Rochdale had become a “subdivision of Oldham” because its postcode begins with OL.

The death of Sir Tony Lloyd triggered a by-election in Rochdale. Credit: PA Images

In his first written parliamentary question to ministers tabled since his return, the Workers Party MP asked if ministers would “have discussions with Royal Mail on the allocation of the RO postcode to Rochdale”, but was told this would be an operational matter for the Royal Mail.

He also hit out at the Budget, telling the Commons: “Frankly all the spices in Rochdale could not give flavour to what can only be described as a nothing burger of a Budget."

Mr Galloway said he had “garnered more votes” than all of the main parties “put together” in the Rochdale by-election, adding: “Proving my point that actually outside in the country most people feel a wish for a plague on both of their houses.

“Two cheeks of the same backside is the most popular phrase I have ever coined, because it so aptly describes not just the general political situation, but the debate on this very Budget itself.”

The Rochdale MP finished his speech by declaring: "Having given both parties a good spanking, I've got my boots on to give them a good kicking."

