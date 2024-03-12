Play Brightcove video

Warning: Some readers may find the footage contained in this article distressing.

A police officer has been removed from frontline duties after a video emerged appearing to show a suspect being kicked in the head during an arrest.

The footage, reportedly recorded on 8 March, was captured by a passer-by and shows a man being dragged out of a car outside a Spar shop in Oswaldtwistle.

A marked Lancashire Constabulary car can be seen alongside the vehicle.

Once the man is on the ground, one of the three police officers appears to be shown kicking him in the face, before slapping him several times.

The three police officers; two men and a woman, then lift the handcuffed suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, to his feet.

The force say the video is being looked into by its professional standards department, and the officer has been removed from operational roles "until the matter is investigated".

