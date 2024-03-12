A recall petition has opened in Blackpool to decide whether Blackpool South MP Scott Benton MP should lose his seat.The ex-Conservative MP was suspended from the Commons for 35 days for offering to lobby ministers over gambling.

The petition will stay open for six weeks, and if 10 per cent of voters sign it, then a by-election will be triggered.

The designated signing places are:

The Salvation Army, Raikes Parade, Blackpool FY1 4EL

Blackpool Sports Centre, West Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 9HQ

Revoe Library, Revoe Street, Blackpool FY1 5HN

Molyneux Community Centre, Molyneux Drive, Blackpool FY4 3JJ

The Solaris Centre, New South Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1RW

Bostonway Community Centre, Bostonway, Blackpool FY4 4YQ

Tarnside Community Centre, Tarnside (off Langdale Road), Blackpool FY4 4RD

Aysgarth Community Centre, Aysgarth Court (off Whernside, Highfield Road), Blackpool FY4 5LX

Mr Benton was caught by the Times offering to lobby minister over gambling. Credit: Times Newspaper

Mr Benton was found to have breached Commons rules after he was caught by The Times offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

If a by-election takes place, the Conservatives would be defending a slim majority of 3,690 votes over their nearest opponents, Labour, from whom they took the seat in 2019.

A by-election in Blackpool South would be the fourth such vote held this year, while defeat would be the 11th time the Government has lost a seat in a by-election since the start of the current Parliament in 2019.

