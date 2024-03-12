A suspected unexploded bomb has been found in a seaside town.

A number of roads are closed in New Brighton, Wirral, after police received reports of the ordnance near Coastal Drive just after 10am on 12 March.The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been notified and people are being advised to avoid the area while "the matter is dealt with".

Local train services have also been affected by the discovery.

A spokesperson from MerseyRail said: "Due to a police incident, services are currently disrupted between New Brighton and Birkenhead North."Rail Replacement buses are in service between Birkenhead North and New Brighton. The buses will not stop at Wallasey Village due to road closures."

