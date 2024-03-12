Two men have been charged with the murder of a teenage boy who was shot in the back.

Nyle Corrigan, 19, died from a single gunshot wound on Boode Croft, in Stockbridge Village, Knowsley, on 12 November 2020.

Jamie Coggins, 27, of The Spinney, Stockbridge Village, and Connor Smith, 26, of Midway Road, Huyton, have been charged by Merseyside Police.

The pair were also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and have been remanded into custody.

A nyone who has any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police.

