The family of a man shot dead in Lancashire have released a video of him with two of his children, in the hope it moves someone to come forward with information.

Lenny Scott was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday 8 February.

The 33-year-old from Prescot, later died in hospital.

A murder investigation was launched and so far four people - all from Liverpool - have been arrested as part of the investigation.

A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A 37-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 27-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have all since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives say hundreds of hours of CCTV footage has been looked through, in order to get a full picture of what happened in the hours, days and weeks before and after Lenny’s murder.

According to police, the gunman left the murder scene outside the gym on Peel Road on an e-bike and headed towards Digmoor in Skelmersdale and then onto Upholland.

Officers are continuing to ask for people to come forward with CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage.

Detective Supt Gareth Willis said: "This murder was clearly well planned and is nothing short of a calculated and cold-blooded assassination.

"We know that there are people out there who know why this much-loved father-of-three was killed and who was involved. I am appealing to them to do the right thing and come forward and talk to us.

"I want to thank all those people who have come forward with information and footage so far and appeal to anyone who has still not been in contact with us to do so as soon as possible.

"You might have the key piece of information which helps us find out who killed Lenny."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and submit footage via a portal here.

