Aimee's dad died in August 2020

A bereaved woman says she believes the ashes she received after her dad's funeral may not be his - after using the same family business now at the centre of a police investigation.

It comes after 35 bodies and a 'quantity of ashes' were found by police at a funeral directors in Hull.

Aimee's dad, Billy, passed away in August 2020, but says she is now "praying that her dad is not a part of this", after an investigation into Legacy funeral directors in Yorkshire.

She said: "My dad was just the most amazing man in the world, he was everybody's favourite.

"Certain family members have had the ashes put into tattoos, and we don't even know if they are his ashes that have been put into the tattoos.

"So we'll all be demanding that these ashes are tested".

Aimee said her family are now once again going through "a really bad time".

"We'll always miss my dad, we'll always grieve for my dad, it's a big gap in our lives - but when you think that the dust is settling and then all this is back - there's just so many uncertainties."

Aimee says she has spoken with the police to offer details of her dad's tattoos, any scars he may have had, and any further details.

But, she said, the force told her it would get back to her within 14 days.

She said: "It's horrible, I just want to know now, 14 days is a long time to be sat here wondering and guessing with all kinds going through your head - it's a really long time."

Humberside Police arrested two people on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

The pair have since been released on bail, and the investigation continues.

