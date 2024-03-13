A man has been arrested after police were called to help an electric car stop safely on a motorway after the driver claimed its brakes had 'failed'.

Merseyside and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) used specialist tactics to ram the Jaguar I-PACE, blocking it between a number of police vehicles, to eventually bring the car to a stop.

Pictures from the scene showed the black vehicle wedged in between two Matrix vehicles from Merseyside Police after the incident on the M62 on Wednesday 6 March.

Following an investigation by officers a 31-year-old man from Bolton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance.

He has been taken into police custody for questioning.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that following an investigation, a man has been arrested in relation to an incident on the M62 on Wednesday 6 March when officers from the force's Roads Policing Unit were called to help stop a vehicle safely.

"An investigation, supported by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), is underway and a 31-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance.

"He has been taken into police custody to be questioned."

In a statement, Jaguar Land Rover said: "Following a detailed investigation in partnership with the Merseyside Police and other authorities, we understand an individual has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing a public nuisance, relating to the incident on the M62 on Wednesday, March 6th.

"JLR seeks to investigate all reports of issues relating to product safety and will continue to co-operate with Merseyside Police and the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency where required."