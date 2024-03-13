A man has been found guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk.

Police were called to Railway Road in the town centre just after midnight on Saturday 29 July 2023 to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Matthew sadly died later in hospital.

Lancashire Police's enquiries found that Matthew suffered the fatal wound, as well as other injuries, during an altercation involving a number of individuals in the early hours of 29th July.

Matthew Daulby died in July last year Credit: Family photo

Among those injuries was a lacerated wound to the left side of his forehead.

This injury resulted from being struck to the head by defendant Henry Houghton with a makeshift weapon.

This comprising of a tied up sock containing a rock.

Such was the force of the blow, it caused damage to Matthew’s brain and likely disorientated him around the time he sustained the fatal stab wound.

It was the prosecution’s case that although Houghton didn’t deliver the fatal blow to Matthew, he assisted in his murder and had a shared intention to cause really serious harm or to kill.

That view was shared by a jury at Preston Crown Court who unanimously convicted Houghton of murder following a four-week trial.

Henry Houghton hit Matthew with a rock in a tied up sock Credit: Lancashire Police

Houghton, 19, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court at 10am on Friday 15 March.

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk was found not guilty of Matthew’s murder.

DCI Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police's Major Investigation Team, said: "As a result of his senseless and violent actions, Houghton contributed to Matthew losing his life.

"The jury have recognised that in their considered verdict, and I thank them for that.

" I hope this conviction give Matthew’s family some comfort and understanding of what happened to him on that fateful night.

“We still want to speak to 20-year-old Thomas Dures as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"I want to appeal to anyone with any information on his whereabouts to either get in contact with the police or Crimestoppers, who continue to offer a £10,000 reward for any information which leads to his arrest."

Police still want to speak to Thomas Dures as part of the investigation Credit: lancashire police

Anyone with information about Thomas Dures' whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote log 1007 of 29th July 2023.

Lancashire Police say for immediate sightings call 999.