Her Majesty Queen Camilla is set to visit the Isle of Man to formally grant city status upon the Island’s capital.

Queen Camilla will preside over a ceremony at Douglas City Hall, followed by an unveiling of a commemorative plaque to mark her visit, before meeting well-wishers outside, on Wednesday 20 March.

She will then be escorted to Government House where she will be introduced to a number of representatives from local charities and community groups.

Douglas was granted city status during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in May 2022. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

It is the Queen's first visit to the Island since the coronation, and her first in more than 10 years.

Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, J.P, said: "It is with enormous pride that we look forward to welcoming Her Majesty to Douglas next week.

"This will be an historic moment and one that all those who attend will remember for a long time.

"We know local residents will share our delight that Queen Camilla is visiting our city and further details will be confirmed over the next few days to allow residents and other well-wishers to gather and welcome Her Majesty."

Council Leader Claire Wells added: "We are honoured and thrilled that Queen Camilla is able to join us to celebrate Douglas and mark its elevation to city status.

"Everyone who lives and works here will be incredibly proud to officially receive this recognition and I am sure there will be a throng of crowds to greet Her Majesty when she arrives at City Hall."

Douglas was named a city as part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in May 2022, one of eight communities in the British Isles to receive the honour.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.