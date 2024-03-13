Ryan Giggs has made a return to football - stepping up to be Salford's new director of football.It is believed the former Manchester United star has been in the role since the beginning of the 2023/24 season, despite no formal announcement from the Sky Bet League Two club.

It is the 50-year-old’s first job back in the game since standing down as Wales manager in June 2022 in the run up to the World Cup in Qatar due to a then upcoming trial.

Giggs was cleared of domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend in July 2023 and a source close to him said at the time that he had “unfinished business in the game”.

The resumption of his managerial and coaching career may come down the line, but for now he is working as Salford’s director of football.

It comes just a few weeks before the 10th anniversary of the Class of 92's high profile takeover of Salford City FC, which saw Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, and David Beckham among others buy a 10-percent stake in the club.

Ryan Giggs resigned as Wales coach in June after being on leave from the post since November 2020. Credit: PA Images

The club have not formally announced Giggs’ role, with the first mention of his new title coming in the recent confirmation of Alex Bruce as part of manager Karl Robinson’s coaching set-up.

Salford currently sit 20th in League Two, eights points above Colchester in the final relegation spot, having lost 3-1 at MK Dons at the weekend.Salford announced at the end of February that they had launched “a process to explore new strategic partners for the club to support its ambitious growth targets”.

Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs watch Salford City in action. Credit: PA

City Chief Executive Butt said: “We are backing Salford City with as much commitment and confidence as ever.“We have achieved very special things here but there are major opportunities in front of us and we want to make sure we have the right mix of investment and strategic partners to take advantage of those opportunities.“We had an original 10-year plan and with strong foundations now in place, it was always the intention to explore options for the next phase.“That includes potentially bringing in new partners to help us grow the club and best serve the fans and community.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...