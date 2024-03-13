A “tsunami” of drugs, high-levels of violence, self-harm and failing infrastructure have rendered a Wigan prison “still not safe enough”, according to inspectors.

The Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, said HMP Hindley was facing an “uphill battle”, with inexperienced officers at the men’s jail struggling to cope.

Mandatory tests revealed that more than half of the prison’s population was on drugs.

“Hindley is facing an uphill battle,” said Mr Taylor.

“Many prisoners arriving at the jail had an existing drug problem, and a large minority had known links to organised crime, so it’s unsurprising that the prison had a near-tsunami of drugs.

“Combined with the indolence, boredom and frustration created by a really poor regime, and some very inexperienced staff, it is no surprise that the prison just wasn’t safe enough.”

Inspectors witnessed “very high” levels of violence which were driven by “significant quantities of illegal drugs and a poor regime.”

Self-harm in the prison is on the rise, with 494 incidents in the last 12 months alone.

A high number of staff had left within the first year on the job while 58% of basic grade officers had less than 2 years experience.

The report also highlighted cramped accommodation, an old kitchen, mouldy common areas and the physical security of the prison as poor and in need of investment.

It was the first full inspection in 7 years for HMP Hindley - a category C training and resettlement prison for up to 600 men – and was carried out at the end of last year.

Previous tests had criticised it for its levels of safety and respect and found it poor in purposeful activity.

The inspection report said: “Many of the fundamental weaknesses that we identified over five years ago had not changed: the environment was run-down, the regime was poor, and the prevalence of drugs was at the heart of much that undermined safety for prisoners.

“The availability and use of illicit drugs posed a critical threat to the security of the prison, contributing to prisoner debt, bullying and fear.

“The positive drug testing rate at Hindley was the highest of all prisons in England and Wales, and work so far to tackle this crisis had achieved minimal impact.”

There was some positive feedback for the prison, which was first built in the 1960s.

Mr Taylor said: “Despite our criticism and the obvious strategic challenges, there was no sense of helplessness at the prison.

“Some very good offending behaviour and resettlement work was taking place.

“Serious investment cannot come soon enough, but in the meantime building staff capability and confronting drugs, as well as diverting prisoners into useful activity that will motivate them, must be the priorities.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...