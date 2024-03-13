A Victoria Cross belonging to a soldier killed in "a storm of point-blank fire" while leading a ‘Cavalry Charge’ on water have sold for £220,000 at auction.

Edgar Christopher Cookson, from Tranmere, was awarded for his sacrifice in operations involving the Tigris Flotilla, jumping from Comet, a river gunboat, to board a Turkish sailing vessel during the advance to Kut-el-Amara on 28 September 1915.

The posthumous Victoria Cross (V.C.) medal was sold to a private collector for £220,000 alongside a Distinguished Service Order for Lieutenant-Commander Cookson's Euphrates Flotilla operations.

They both went under the hammer in the Orders, Decorations, Medals and Militaria auction at Noonans Mayfair on 13 March 2024.

Lieutenant-Commander Cookson was killed when he was shot multiple times while trying to cut the wire hawsers of the Turkish vessel during the charge with an axe.

A fellow officer later observed "there were more bullet holes in him than they cared to count".

He was born at Cavendish Park, Tranmere, Cheshire in December 1883, and joined the Royal Navy as a Cadet in Britannia, in September 1897.

His Distinguished Service Order (DSO) was sent to his mother in September 1915, and she later visited the King at Buckingham Palace to receive his V.C. on 29 November 1916.

Cookson was buried in Amara War Cemetery, but the grave was eventually destroyed.

His name is now among those listed on the cemetery wall. A plaque also commemorates his service in Whitechurch Canonicorum, Dorset.

Mark Quayle, a Medal Specialist and Associate Director of Noonans, said: “Cookson’s repeated acts of gallantry, in the harshest of environments, led to him making the ultimate sacrifice for both duty and for those who meant the most to him - the men under his command.

"Leading a ‘cavalry charge’ on water in a desperate attempt to force his way through the enemy position ultimately proved futile, but his act was one of cold, calculated bravery in the face of certain death. Alas, he rolled the dice one too many times.”

