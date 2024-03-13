WARNING: This article contains images some people may find upsetting

A woman has been banned from keeping animals for five years after she let her pet French bulldog starve.

Peanut was found severely emaciated when RSPCA inspector Jenny Bethel was called to Claire Kirton's house in Crewe in August 2023.

The dog's hips, ribs and spine were clearly visible, and he was taken to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, where it was clear that her ill health was causing her mobility issues, the inspector said.

On admission, Peanut weighed only 6.7kg and registered one out of nine on a body condition score, which corresponds to being in an emaciated state.

The RSPCA said she was suffering with muscle loss, a flea infestation, ear lesions and overgrown nails.

The dog was anaemic and she was so hungry that when she was offered food at the hospital she ate ravenously.

When Peanut was found her ribs were visible Credit: RSPCA

Kirton, 46 claimed she had only owned the dog for five weeks and that she was “skinnier” when she took her on.

She told the inspector Bethel that she had not taken the canine to a vets during her period of ownership, despite her body condition, and in a hearing at Cheshire Magistrates court, she pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Kirton, of Coleridge Way, was banned from keeping animals for five years.

As well as the disqualification, magistrates imposed a 12-month community order on her, which requires her to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was also told to pay court costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Peanut was unstable on her back end and stumbled as she was walking Credit: RSPCA

Speaking after the sentencing, Inspector Bethel said: "The defendant didn’t do anything to help this poor dog.

"Despite claiming to have fed her every day, it appears she didn’t have the time or inclination to do so properly.

"As a result, Peanut lost a vast amount of weight and she was incredibly skinny when we found her."

Peanut now has a new loving home Credit: RSPCA

After being removed from the house Peanut was treated for fleas and worms, put on a feeding plan, and put on 3.6kg in weight in less than two months and has since made a good recovery.

Peanut has been placed in foster care by the RSPCA and has now found a caring new owner.

