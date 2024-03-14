The very first Manx bank note ever issued was bought for £24,000 during an auction at Noonans Mayfair in London.

The £1 note with serial number one dates from November 1882 was decorated with an image of the Tower of Refuge in Douglas harbour.

It had expected to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000.

The note had been expected to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000. Credit: Noonans Auctions

Andrew Pattison, Head of the Banknotes Department at Noonans commented: “This was a truly remarkable note that fetched an equally remarkable price.

"The combination of early date, beautiful and evocative design, and serial number one, make this the finest Isle of Man note in existence. Understandably therefore, this a world record for an Isle of Man Banknote by a considerable margin.”

