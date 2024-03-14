The Oldham Athletic chairman has been given a top award by the prime minister for his fundraising efforts.

Businessman Frank Rothwell was awarded a Point of Light Award by Rishi Sunak for raising more than a million pounds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The 73-year-old has been named as the 2,291st recipient of the award, after completing his second solo row across the Atlantic for the UK’s leading dementia research charity.

Grandfather Frank first showed support for the charity in 2020, when he took on the 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic.

He raised £1.1million, including £500,000 match-funding from Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation.

Frank then took on the challenge for the second time in December 2023 and crossed the finish line on 15 February 2024 after 64 days at sea.

He broke his own Guinness World Record as the oldest person to row across the Atlantic and became the oldest person to row any ocean solo. During his time at sea, Frank also capsized five times.

So far, the second voyage has raised more than £373,000 for this attempt – bringing his combined total raised to more than £1.4million.

Frank has raised more than £1million for Alzheimer's Research Credit: Alzheimer's Research UK

Dementia research is a cause close to Frank’s heart, having lost his brother-in-law and best friend to the condition, and he was determined to raise awareness of the growing impact of dementia on society.

If nothing changes, one in two people will be directly affected by dementia, either by developing the condition, caring for someone with it, or both.

Frank said: “To be recognised as a Point of Light is something beyond my wildest dreams and it fills me with pride. I am truly honoured, thank you.

“Rowing across the Atlantic Ocean, solo, four years ago was, at the time, the hardest challenge I had ever taken on. But, like so many people, I have been affected by dementia and seen the heartbreak it causes.

Frank hugs his wife Judith after making landfall in Antigua after his epic voyage Credit: Alzheimer's Research UK

"So, I decided to take on the challenge for the second time, in memory of my best friend Phil and brother-in-law Roger, determined to help make a difference for others.

"I can’t believe we’ve raised over £1.4million across both rows to support Alzheimer’s Research UK’s search for a cure – it’s incredible.”

Lucy Squance, Director of Supporter Led Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: "Frank and so many wonderful supporters are helping us change the ending for people affected by dementia, and we’re so grateful to have them by our side.

“Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, with one in ten people dying from the condition. We simply cannot let this heartbreak continue.

"New, life-changing treatments are on the horizon, and we won’t stop until we’ve found a cure.

“Thank you, Frank, for standing with us for a cure and thank you to the Prime Minister for this recognition for Frank’s fantastic support.”

Every weekday, outstanding individual volunteers are given Point of Lights awards, for their efforts in making a change to their community. It was first established in the US by President George H. W. Bush in 1990, Points of Light was developed and launched in the UK in 2014.

