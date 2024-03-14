A man has been charged with murder two years on from a woman's disappearance.

Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was last seen being driven through Glossop and Chapel-en-le-Frith in Derbyshire in a gold Volkswagen Passat before being reported missing on 2 February 2022. She has never been seen since.

David Alex Taylor, 61, of Oak Avenue, Willington in Durham, has been charged with Alisha's alleged murder by Greater Manchester Police.

Mr Taylor has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on 14 March 2024. The police have searched Ashton for Alisha, while also carrying extensive searches in both Derbyshire and County Durham.