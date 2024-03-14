Crews are tackling a large fire at a building in Blackpool.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance, after being called at around 1.45am on Thursday 14 March.

The fire service say crews found the building to be well alight on arrival.

This incident has created a large smoke plume and residents living nearby are being advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Central Drive from Chapel Street up to Bonny Street and the whole of Havelock Street are currently closed and will remain closed for some time.