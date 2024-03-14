Police have praised the actions of two 11-year-old boys who found a gun and ammunition while playing in a woodland park.

The revolver and ammunition were found by the children in Halewood Park Triangle woods in Knowsley, a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

The boys ran home and their families alerted police.

In a search of the area, officers then found a second firearm - a self-loading pistol with a magazine and ammunition, the force added.

Mark Baker, Head of Investigations for Merseyside Police, said: “The recoveries of these guns in a wooded area that is regularly used by members of the public, including children, is beyond belief.

" But to be honest it demonstrates the complete disregard that those involved in serious organised crime have for the majority of our communities, who are decent, hardworking people.

“Thanks to the prompt actions of these two young boys who had the common sense to not play with the weapon and to go home and alert an adult, we were able to take the revolver off our streets.

“A further search of the area resulted in the recovery of a second gun, a self-loading pistol, magazine and ammunition.

“We know that offenders involved in serious and organised crime sometimes use public spaces to hide firearms so that they can distance the gun from themselves and avoid being caught by police.

“Leaving viable weapons in open public spaces is despicable and could put innocent members of the public at risk, and that is one of the reasons why we are relentless in our pursuit of these toxic individuals.”