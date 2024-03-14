A suicidal patient was beaten and hit over the head 46 times by three security guards in a 'shocking display of abuse of power' after being admitted to hospital.

After the man was rushed to North Manchester General Hospital, medical staff called in four security guards because the victim, who had taken an overdose, became 'difficult to manage'.

But over the course of an hour, three guards battered the vulnerable patient, hitting him over the head 46 times, slapping him, pulling his hair and locking him in painful restraint positions, leaving the man covered in bruises. Supervisor Abdul Saleem, 36, from Stretford, Trafford, and Darling Owa, 55, from Chadderton, Oldham, were brought before a judge after their own body-worn cameras filmed the assault on 25 January 2023.

They both pleaded guilty to assaulting the 43-year-old and have since lost their jobs at the hospital in Crumpsall, but were spared being jailed.

Saleem had been promoted as a supervisor five months before the assault. Credit: MEN Media

A third guard, Benjamin Monese, 39, from Farnworth, Bolton, had been sentenced earlier. A fourth guard present was not charged.Judge Kate Cornell described the episode as a ‘shocking display of abuse of power’. She said the victim should have felt 'safe' at the hospital.

She added: “He should have been safe but instead he was subjected to prolonged and persistent abuse when he was vulnerable, and supposedly in a place of safety...“He was not violent, and he was not particularly agitated. He didn’t need restraint.”

The court heard the victim was left in a cubicle alone with the three security guards after being seen by medical staff. Prosecutors told how the trio proceeded to attack him for about an hour, between 3am and 4am on 25 January 2023.

The man was then hit over the head 46 times, with Saleem responsible for 20 blows and Owa 26.

In a statement Darling said he was ‘shocked and horrified at his own actions’. Credit: MEN Media

The victim reported the assault to the police after being discharged.

He said he remembered being beaten but could not identify the perpetrators due to his state that night. The details of the attack was revealed once hospital bosses accessed the footage taken by the body worn cameras.

The attackers were 'concerned' the incident would be caught on camera, but their efforts to turn the cameras off failed.

Saleem and Owa pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and Monese to common assault.In a statement read on his behalf, the victim said: "I was taken to hospital because I had taken an overdose because I wanted to kill myself."

He said he 'loved to work' in his previous job as an electrician, but left his employment due to his struggles with his mental health. He 'felt completely at the mercy of the security guards' during the attack. He said: "The attack itself made me feel really vulnerable... I was out of it and don't remember a lot of what happened but I do remember I couldn't do anything to defend myself."After the attack I was covered in bruises... I also had my toe bent back. This caused me agony for months, sometimes to the point where I couldn't walk."I'm also frightened of being in hospital since the attack. I feel I have lost all trust and confidence in people of positions of trust and authority."I think the people who did this to me need to be dealt with properly."The judge said that he has more recently seen an ‘improvement in himself’ and now ‘feels positive for the future’.Defending Saleem, Laura Barbour said the defendant is 'ashamed' of his actions. Speaking about the victim, she said: “He and his family were entitled to expect that having arrived at the hospital, that would be a place of safety for him.“That didn’t transpire. Mr Saleem and his colleagues hurt him, that is something that Mr Saleem can never undo.

"He recognises that that behaviour was entirely unacceptable, and he is wracked not just with remorse but with shame.”

The court heard Saleem had been promoted to supervisor five months before the incident, while also having a baby at the time. She said Saleem is the 'sole breadwinner' for his wife and child as well as his parents and seven siblings, who all live in a three-bedroom house. Defending Owa, Stephen Ferns said the defendant, a grandfather, was ‘shocked and horrified at his own actions’ after seeing the footage of the attack. He submitted a letter of apology to the victim expressing how he is ‘extremely sorry for what has happened’.“He did this job because he loved doing it... He considered up to this point he had been helping people, he had been making a difference.“As a result of his actions on the day he did completely the opposite.”

Mr Ferns said Owa, who had worked at the hospital for 12 years, had been assaulted by patients previously. “He never reacted adversely,” he said. “It is very much out of character.”

The judge said there was 'no question' that the custody threshold had been passed, with lawyers for both defendants appealing to be spared a prison sentence. But she said that a custodial sentence would be a ‘disproportionate’ sentence for Saleem, and added that the loss of their jobs and good name was ‘significant punishment in itself’ for both defendants.

The two men were handed 18-month community orders, and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity requirement days with the probation service.Both were also told to observe a curfew from 8pm to 6am for four months, and both were ordered to pay the victim £500 in compensation.Monese was previously sentenced to a 12-month community order by magistrates, who also ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity.After the hearing, Samira Choudhry, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Abdul Saleem, Owa Darling and Benjamin Monese were employed by the hospital to keep staff, patients and visitors safe.

"However, that night they abused the trust placed in them when they caused deliberate harm to a patient they should have protected.“The effect the assault had on the man should not be underestimated – in his victim impact statement, which was read to the court at today’s sentence hearing, he said the attack made him feel vulnerable, he could do nothing to defend himself, he is now frightened of attending hospitals and suffers panic attacks.“Everyone has the right to go about their daily lives without fear of violence. I hope that following the conclusion of this case the man can begin to move on with his life.”