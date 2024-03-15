A devastated mum has issued an emotional appeal to help find her vulnerable son who desperately needs his medication.

Andrew Heys, known as Andy, from Eccles, was last seen staying at his mother's house on Barton Lane, 11 March 2024.

Andy was due to attend an appointment the next day, however, when his mother Jeanette Heys, went to check on him at 5:30am and realised he had disappeared.

His mother, who at first thought he had gone for a walk, reported him missing to the police when he still had not returned, at around 8am.

Andy was diagnosed with Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis in 2021. Credit: MEN Media

Andy is 5ft 10 tall with a slim build. He is described as having mousey hair and hazel coloured eyes. He was wearing a dark green Craghoppers coat, black joggers and navy blue Skechers shoes with a white sole. He could also be carrying a black backpack.

Andy, described as "fit and sporty" by his family, was diagnosed with Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis in 2021.

The condition left him paralysed and was forced to leave his employment as well as relearn how to walk and talk.

His condition requires vital medication, and his family want to raise awareness to his condition to help potential sightings. Andrew walks distinctively, with his family saying "people might think he is drunk".

His mobility and speech becomes affected when he has not taken his medication.

His mother said: "He made the tea and we had normal conversation that night. He went to bed at around 11pm and then I got up and checked him at 5.30am, but he wasn't there and was not answering his phone. I thought that maybe he had just gone out for a walk."

His family believe he used public transport to travel because Andy is unable to walk very far on foot.