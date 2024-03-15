Funeral for WW2 veteran who touched the hearts of thousands

The funeral of one of the oldest surviving World War Two veterans has taken place in Preston.

Ernest Horsfall died two months short of turning 106. Today he received a full guard of honour at Fulwood Free Methodist Church.

The WW2 veteran received a guard of honour Credit: ITV Granada

He spoke to Granada Reports on his last birthday, when he received more than four thousand cards.

Ernest Horsfall, was born in Bradford in 1918. He served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as a staff sergeant from 1940 to 1946. After the war he settled in Preston.

Ernest Horsfall (right) served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as a staff sergeant from 1940 to 1946. Credit: Family photo

He was married for 57 years and had a son and a sister, but no longer had any surviving family members or friends.

After hearing his story, the Royal British Legion started an appeal to collect birthday cards for him - and they were inundated.

He received thousands of cards - including one from the Prime Minister and the King, but Ernest said he wasn't not sure what all the fuss was about.

He said: "I'm surprised anyone is taking any notice to tell you the truth."

The Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and The Royal British Legion have led tributes to Mr Horsfall.

Matthew Nutter, Parade Marshall, Preston City, paid this tribute to the veteran:

Christine Parry, Branch Secretary of the Blackpool Royal British Legion, said: “We will be turning out to Ernest’s funeral as we did at his 105th birthday last year. He was a significant part of a dwindling band of brothers, and our World War Two generation should never be forgotten.”

The funeral of Second World War veteran Ernest Horsfall was held in Preston Credit: ITV Granada

Colonel David Waters (Retd), President of the Central Lancashire Armed Forces Veterans Association, said: "Ernest was a remarkable man. It would be easy to say he was one of life’s characters but he was a product of what he’d lived through at an impressionable age and it forged him into the unique person he was - indefatigable! We are all proud to have known him."

His friend Terry Cook said: “I visited Ernest just a few days before he passed away and he was in good spirits, although he knew his time was coming to an end. He was a remarkable individual and we understand he was the oldest surviving male veteran from that generation. He’s had a wonderful life, an amazing career and remarkable longevity. It is a very sad occasion, of course, but also an opportunity to celebrate a very special individual.”