North West politicians from across the political divide have united in their backing of emergency legislation introduced to quash the convictions of those wrongfully implicated in the Post Office Scandal.

Speaking on March's Granada Debate, Andy Carter, Warrington South's Conservative MP said: “Usually there are very separated powers between parliament and the judiciary - You don't want the people that are making the laws to also enforce them as you have to have separation of powers.

“In this instance the time that it would have taken to have each individual case assessed by the courts would have taken such a long time that I think the Justice secretary Alex Chalk has done the right thing."

"I do though think there are some areas we still need to deal with, particularly employees of the Post Office who may not have been prosecuted but may well have been disciplined or dismissed from their employment and have their reputation impacted.

"I've spoken to a number of individuals in my constituency that are affected by this and I'm working with the government to try and find a redress for them as well."

Warrington South MP Andy Carter urges anyone affected by the post office scandal who hasn't yet come forward - to do so:

Mr Carter was joined by Labour's Jeff Smith, MP for Manchester Withington and Councillor Lisa Smart, Lib Dem candidate for Hazel Grove.

Mr Smith said: "I think the government are doing the right thing. It is very unusual but I think because of the circumstances and this terrible miscarriage - one of the worst - in British history, I think it's it's the right thing to do."

Cllr Smart Said: "It's four years since the High Court ruled on these wrongful convictions and I think it's right that this legislation is coming forward.

"Of course the details are important and of course Parliament should look at it both the government and the opposition parties - but it's absolutely the right thing that these people should get the justice that they've been seeking for many many years."

Also under the spotlight this month was issues presented by pollution levels in Greater Manchester and how to tackle them, with this episode concluding with a look back at the startling by-election victory for George Galloway in Rochdale.

During discussions Jeff Smith admitted that Labour got things wrong in the by-election period: “It was a mess and we’ve apologised that we had to withdraw our support from the candidate we selected.

“I'm pretty confident that we will now go into a new selection process and for the general election we will gain Rochdale back.”

