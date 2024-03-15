The driver of a school bus died from natural causes when he crashed on a motorway while transporting 50 students to school, a coroner's office has said.

Stephen Shrimpton, 40, died when the coach he was driving crashed on the northbound M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, on 29 September 2023. The children onboard were being taken to West Kirby and Calday Grange grammar schools.

Jessica Baker, 15, was killed in the crash just after 8am.

Mr Shrimpton's cause of death was found to be natural by Liverpool Coroner's Office on 15 March 2024. No more details on his cause of death have been released.

When the inquest was opened in October 2023, CCTV footage showed Mr Shrimpton collapsing to his left as the coach veered off the M53 in Hooton, Merseyside. The coach left the carriageway and went up an embankment before falling on its side.

The coroner at the time, said further medical examinations needed to focus on the condition of his heart.

In a statement released after the crash, Mr Shrimpton’s family said: “Stephen was a loving husband and father to his wife and his wonderful children, a caring and thoughtful man who would always prioritise others over himself.”

A review hearing for Jessica's inquest will be held in July, the coroner's office spokeswoman said.

The teenager, from Chester, suffered fatal head injuries and was partially ejected from the school bus.

More than £6,500 was raised for Climbers Against Cancer in Jessica's memory. Credit: Family photograph

Four other children were taken to hospital from the incident, including a 14-year-old boy who suffered "life-changing" injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

13 other pupils were treated for minor injuries at an emergency training centre before they were released.

Following her death, Jessica’s family paid tribute to the talented climber, who they described as a “warm-hearted, wonderful daughter, granddaughter and niece, devoted sister and loyal friend”.

In Jessica's memory, more than £6,500 was raised for Climbers Against Cancer through an online fundraising website.