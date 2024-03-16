The family of a man who disappeared while staying in Salford for work say they "just want him home".

Lloyd Cooper, 30, had been staying in the city while working on a job at Manchester Central convention complex with his dad.David Cooper said his son went out with friends during the evening of Thursday 7 March and returned to their accommodation the following day in the early hours.

But when David got up to have a shower at 5am last Friday, he said he "heard the front door", and Lloyd had driven off in a hire car.The family understand that the car was seen being driven at speed through Rochdale before crashing.

They have not heard anything from Lloyd over the past week, and are becoming increasingly worried for him.

Credit: Family photo

David, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, said: "That's not my son. If he's done something wrong, he always gets in touch with me or his mum, but he hasn't."I'm starting to get worried now. It's gone on too long and it's starting to get to me."Lloyd, who usually lives in Birmingham, is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of 'very slim' build, with brown hair and stubble.It is believed he was last wearing dark jeans and a Liverpool FC top. Lloyd's mum, Carmen O'Donnell, said an incident like this has "not happened before" to him.Carmen said: "A lot of people are really concerned. They are like 'he's a really nice lad', they are concerned for his his welfare. It's out of character this is - it's not Lloyd at all."We just want him home. We just hope he's safe. He's got a lot of family and friends that are concerned for him in Nuneaton."Greater Manchester Police has confirmed it is investigating Lloyd's disappearance.

Anyone who sees Lloyd or has any information on his whereabouts can contact GMP on 101.