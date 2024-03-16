A man has been arrested after armed police were threatened with a suspected firearm.

Merseyside Police were called to Conway Street in Birkenhead at around 2.10am following reports that a man had entered a bar and threatened staff and people inside with a crowbar.

The man left the bar and drove off in a blue Jaguar.

Officers tracked down the man to a residential address where he allegedly made threats towards them with a suspected firearm.

The incident happened on Alexandra Road in Birkenhead. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A 22-year-old man from Birkenhead has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a suspected firearm, criminal damage, and affray.

A police cordon was put in place on Alexandra Road and Grange Mount, a mile away from the bar incident.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that a man has been arrested following a report of a firearms incident at an address in Birkenhead this morning Saturday 16 March.

"Just after 2.10am we received a report that a man had entered a bar on Conway Street and threatened staff and people inside with a crowbar."The man then left the premises in a blue Jaguar. When officers went to the address of the man, he made threats towards them with a suspected firearm."Armed officers closed off the area and have now arrested a 22-year-old man from Birkenhead on suspicion of possession of a suspected firearm, criminal damage and affray."Alexandra Road and Grange Mount is now reopened. Thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this incident."