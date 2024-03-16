Play Brightcove video

Our Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore caught up with Dave as the Bank of Dave sequel filming gets underway in and around Burnley

Filming is now underway in Burnley for the sequel of the popular Netflix film Bank of Dave.

It follows the life story of the entrepreneur Dave Fishwick who decided to take on the finance industry by opening his own community-based lender, Burnley Savings and Loans - also known as the 'Bank of Dave'.

Bank of Dave is based on the true story of Dave Fishwick from Burnley who opened a community bank in the centre of the town, loaning millions of pounds to locals without the excessive interest rates.

That film reached the number one spot on Netflix in 2023 and has since been in the top ten in America too.

Now that filming is happening for the second film, our Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore caught up with Dave once again in Burnley or as Dave fondly calls it, "the centre of the universe".

As Dave sat in his Bank of Dave office that has now been turned into a film set, he said the usual white walls have been painted over by the Netflix team in a dark yellow colour.

This is because the usual white walls did not work for the "big cameras".

Credit: Netflix

While laughing, Dave said: "I'm going to keep the walls as they are - I think they look better."

Dave still finds it surreal that Hollywood came knocking at his door.

He said: "It's bonkers. Great fun. I mean, I got a phone call one day saying 'we'd like to make a movie about your life' and that wouldn't normally happen in Burnley."

Bank of Dave is being filmed in Burnley.

Dave explains: "I was a builder's labourer at 16, then took on the banks and built a brand new bank- the first in the history of the bank for 150 years in Britain. Then Hollywood turned up twice."

He laughs with his friendly chuckle that makes you feel like you've known him a lifetime: "It's been enormous fun making a second move."

"What we did, David H and I- we wanted to open a community bank run by the community to benefit the community rather than the bonus culture."

Since then, they have lent over £34million to thousands of people and businesses all across the UK to help people get the best rate of interest on the High Street.

Dave added: "And after the profit we've given the rest to charity, we currently provide breakfast for over 300 children at a primary school up the road so the kids don't start the day hungry- that's what the Bank of Dave does."

What can Dave tell us about the sequel?

"It will be on Netflix early 2025. The payday loan industry prey on the poor and vulnerable. They are terrible, terrible people.

"David H and I went and got the rules changed and we helped close the big ones down. That's where the next movie is going."

Filming is taking place all around the town; Burnley Football Club, the train station, the court at Burnley.

So does he see himself as a Burnley hero?

"I don't see myself as a hero. What I would like to think is that we've helped put Burnley on the map for the right reasons, brought people here to do business here and shone a light on how wonderful the people of Burnley and Lancashire are", he said.

"We're not just filming in Burnley in this movie - we're in Nelson, in Cole near my garage, up in the Ribble Valley we're filming right across Lancashire."

"Rory Kinnear, who many will recognise from Bond is back playing Dave and Oldham actress Jo Hart is back playing Dave's real life wife Nikki. "

Dave jokes: "Rory looks more like me than I do."

"The rest of the cast are Chrissy Metz, Amit Shah, Dan Fogler, Rob Dellaney.

"Plus we have got Def Leppard turning up to play in the pub I used to drink in 'The Talbot' but I'm not supposed to tell anyone that", he laughs.Bank of Dave: the sequel is filming around Burnley and Lancashire and can be seen on Netflix in early 2025.