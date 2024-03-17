A man has died after a suspected hit-and-run near Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Police were called to the junction of Holly Street and Olympic Street, Beswick, at around 10.54am Saturday 16 March following reports of an unresponsive man.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.Greater Manchester Police have launched a full investigation to try to determine the circumstances. No arrests have been made.Officers have said that initial enquiries suggest the victim was hit by a vehicle, believed to be a black Land Rover.

A 57-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

CSI officers were at the scene on Saturday taking pictures, as other detectives made door-to-door enquiries.

The incident took place around 1km from the Manchester City's Etihad stadium.GMP said additional officers have been deployed to Beswick as the murder investigation is launched.

Police have said initial enquiries suggest that the victim was hit by a vehicle, believed to be a black Land Rover. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Rachel Smith from GMP Major Incident Team added: “Firstly, I would like to thank the brave members of public who immediately came to assist the victim as emergency services arrived at the scene.“This is a tragic incident where a man has lost his life and our priority at this time is supporting his family and getting them the answers they deserve. Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time."I understand and share the shock that this incident will cause the community. I want to reassure residents that we have specialist officers working diligently to piece together a full timeline of events leading up to this incident.“I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area this morning to come forward and know that any information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage. Regardless of how small this detail may seem; it could be key to our investigation.”Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3635 quoting log number 1172 of the 16 March 2024.