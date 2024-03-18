A multi-million pound transport interchange and rooftop park promises to be only the beginning of a £1 billion regeneration for Stockport.

The £140 million project makes up the first stage of a £1 billion effort to improve Stockport's town centre, and will be followed by the construction of 196 new one and two-bedroom apartments in summer 2024.

Cllr Mark Hunter, Leader of Stockport Council, said: “We’re finally delivering on our ambitious plans for Stockport.

“Our £1bn town centre regeneration programme – one of the largest nationally – is reinventing and spectacularly transforming the heart of our borough now and for the future.

"People want more homes, and one of the things about building in the town centre is It saves us having to concrete over the countryside."

The new interchange will be the centre of Stockport's transport links, including the Bee Network in 2025.

The new interchange has also been built to accommodate a tram stop, bringing Stockport one step closer to being added to the Metrolink.

Cllr Mark Hunter said: "We’ve very politely reminded the Mayor this morning that we’ve waited patiently for our turn, we’ve paid for it over the years through our council tax, and frankly it’s about time he opened those purse strings."

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham assured the people of Stockport that Metrolink would be coming to the town, but was unable to provide a date for the expansion.

He said: "This new interchange is Metrolink ready. We’ve built it with the capability to take the tram and I can make a clear commitment to the people of Stockport that Metrolink will come to stockport it’s just a case of how quickly."

The project also includes a 2-acre rooftop public park, which is the first of its kind in the UK.

Construction is still underway on parts of the redevelopment, including new apartments and commercial buildings.

The Viaduct redevelopment provides new cycling and walking routes, and in late April 2024 a spiral ramp will provide step-free access to the new riverside space the Mersey Frontage and the 2-acre rooftop park.

Andy Burnham said: "We’re not the greenest city region, and we haven’t been in the past.

"What we’re getting better at now is building new green space into developments as they’re coming through."

The interchange features 18 bus stands and will be the hub for 120 electric buses when the Bee Network arrives in Stockport in January 2025.

