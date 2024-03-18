Play Brightcove video

ITV Correspondant Tim Scott explains what led to the violent disorder that broke out on 10 February 2023.

Seven men have been jailed for their part in a riot outside a hotel in Merseyside, which was housing asylum seekers. An eighth man was given a suspended sentence.

Disorder broke out in Kirkby on 10 February 2023 when around 300 people gathered outside the gates of the Suites Hotel.

The judge at Liverpool Crown Court said what happened brought shame on the whole of Merseyside.

Speaking to ITV News at the time, one of the asylum seekers staying at the hotel said they were scared: "they were yelling and screaming, yes we were frightened, especially when they tried to break the fence, maybe they could set the whole hotel on fire"

During the violence a police van was surrounded and set on fire, three officers were injured after missiles were thrown.

More than 80 thousand pounds worth of damage was caused to the hotel.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: "Merseyside Police officers had fireworks fired at them from close range, bottles bricks and paving slabs were thrown at them, but they remained professional and calm and restored order"

The disturbance started after an allegation was made that an asylum seeker at the hotel had sexually assaulted a local girl, but from Merseyside Police says no further action was taken after a thorough investigation.

Big Help Project is a Liverpool-based poverty charity, who responded to the sentencing

“The way that residents at the Suites Hotel were treated, both at the time of the incident last year and in its aftermath, is abhorrent. We hope that this sentencing can finally draw a line under such a disgraceful incident, allowing the surrounding communities to live in peace and charities to provide help where needed without obstacles."

Today's sentences mean 17 people have now been convicted in relation to last year's incident at the Suites Hotel.