In videos posted online, Jacob Graham brandishes a machete and promises to commit "carnage".

Self-described anarchist Jacob Graham has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and a further five on remand after he plotted to "attack politicians" and "start a revolution."

The 20-year-old computer science student from Norris Green, Liverpool, was found guilty on multiple counts under the terrorist act on 22 February 2024. These included sharing his manifesto, the "Freedom Encyclopedia", along with instructions for building nail bombs and firearms.

When he was arrested, Merseyside Police Officers also found a number of chemicals in the then-19-year-old's home, each of which could be used as ingredients in various explosive mixtures.

Andy Meeks, Counter Terrorism Policing North West Superintendent, said: "Graham committed some very serious offences… and he committed them from his bedroom.

"His actions were very dangerous... and that has been reflected in the length of the sentence that was handed down."

Mr Justice Goose jailed the defendant for 13 years with a five-year extended licence. He must also notify police of his whereabouts for 30 years, the judge ordered.

Passing sentence, he said Graham appeared to be an “ordinary young man, with an interest in fireworks, military and outdoor pursuits”.

But he added: “In reality, you are a dangerous young man, you described yourself as the first UK home-grown terrorist.

“You searched the internet for information and files that explained how to make explosives, weapons and ammunition.

“You offered yourself as a very knowledgeable and experienced terrorist.

“I am satisfied, you are a dangerous offender.

“There is significant risk to members of the public of serious harm by you committing serious, specified terrorist offences.”

Graham showed no reaction, but as he left the dock to go down to the cells, he smiled at his mother in the public gallery, who had burst into tears as he was jailed.

Known online as "Destro the Destroyer", Graham would share his plans with like-minded extremists on the gaming platform Discord as well as social media site Telegram.

Graham kept chemicals for makeshift explosives and even built his own pipe bomb in his back garden,

Through this site, he spoke about his hatred of government in groups such as Earth Militia, Total Earth Liberation, and Neo Luddite Action.

Graham, who lived with his mother, sister and sister's boyfriend, also made video diaries in which he recorded himself wearing a headset and speaking into the camera from his bedroom, with a teddy bear on the bed behind him.

Wearing a t-shirt and glasses, he said at one point: "I've got everything I need to start my revolution."

In another video, Graham took out a machete with a red handle and tapped the blade, saying: "Can't end my life yet, I have so much carnage to commit."

Graham made 138 videos, to be released on the day of an attack, in which he demonstrated explosives and talked about "Judgement Day".

In May 2022, he began working on his manifesto, in which he set out his plans to prepare for a bombing campaign which would end in a shooting.

He dedicated his "Freedom Enyclopedia" to "terrorists past and future, anarchists etc", in which he said he was "going to attack government buildings, politicians [sic] houses, mass murder those who think it is ok to hide their wrong doings behind money and power"

In the manifesto, he also said he was "aiming for at least 50 deceased and more injured. Any more is a blessing."

Superintendent Andy Meeks said: "We recovered several digital devices... Those devices were found to contain detailed instructions on how to manufacture firearms and explosives, but also how to carry out terrorist attacks and how to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies."

Graham told police he was "left wing" but “more like an anarchist" adding: "I don't like the idea of a central control and I don't really like the monarchy."

A still from one of many of Graham's videos, in which he shared his plans to "kill every single last one of them."

His ideal government would be the size of "Merseyside or Liverpool", he said, adding that he supported the Green Party and was an "environmentalist" who did not like the way that "corporations act and how they damage the earth."

During his trial, Graham told Manchester Crown Court: "I think it is fair to say I was quite anti-government,"

"I didn't agree with the idea of it - the way certain things were handled, the pandemic, the cost of living.

"I didn't agree with a group of small people being able to make decisions that affect a mass."

The court heard that Graham came to idolise an American terrorist called Theodore Kaczynski - known as the Unabomber - after watching a Netflix series called Manhunt, and pledged to "finish what he started."

From a remote cabin in Montana, Kaczynski carried out a 17-year mail bombing campaign, in which he targeted technology academics at universities, killing three people and injuring 23.

Graham bought a number of chemicals on the internet and conducted experiments in his back garden before burying some of the ingredients in Formby woods, recording the location so he could return to the cache.

He also had all the computer files necessary to make a 3D printed assault rifle called an FGC9 MkII and the printer on which to make it.

In the document, headed "My Plan," which Graham started in May 2022, he stated that he was planning a bombing campaign that would end in a shooting spree using the FGC9.

"I am going to attack government buildings, politicians [sic] houses, mass murder those who think it is ok to hide their wrong doings behind money and power but you cannot hide from me. I am aiming for at least 50 deceased and more injured. Any more is a blessing," he wrote.

"I have constant anger, I am a ticking timebomb. I am not sorry for nothing."

The jury at Manchester Crown Court acquitted Graham of planning a terrorist attack but found him guilty of preparing acts of terrorism by writing the Freedom Encyclopedia, and of disseminating terrorist publications and possession of documents useful for terrorism.