The family of a man who died "trying to stop his car from being stolen" in Manchester say they are heartbroken and in shock.

Chris Hanley, 57, was found unresponsive on Olympic Street, Beswick, on Saturday 16 March, and pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Police said they thought he had been hit by his own car, a black Land Rover, as he tried to stop it being stolen.

Chris's family has paid this tribute to him: "As a family we are heartbroken and shocked at the sudden loss of Chris.

"A loved and devoted family man who adored his grandchildren, tragically and unfairly, taken way too soon.

"At this time, we as a family ask for privacy to show respect for Chris and his memory."

Flowers have been left close to the scene in Beswick Credit: ITV Granada

A murder investigation has been launched by GMP Major Incident Team, and two men have been arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith from GMP Major Incident Team said: "This has come as devastating news to Chris’s loved ones, and I would like to echo their request for privacy at this time.

"We have already made two arrests in connection with Chris’s death, but we continue to work diligently to ensure we apprehend all those responsible.

"I would urge anyone with information to come forward so that we can get justice for Chris and his family."

