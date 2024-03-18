The family of a woman who died in a crash on the M65 in Lancashire have paid tribute to "a shining light in all our lives".

Victoria Goodwin, 32, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the collision on 13 March.

Her family have paid tribute to her, saying: "It is a great sadness we have to announce that our loving daughter Victoria Goodwin passed away on the 14 March due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

" She was a shining light in all our lives, a talented singer and musician and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends."

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the Eastbound carriageway of the M65 shortly after 7pm on 13 March.

A Peugeot 208 overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier. It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries. The people in the other vehicles were not injured.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: "Very sadly this collision has now resulted in Victoria losing her life and I would continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to us."

