Air ambulance lands at Primary School after 999 call to treat teenage boy nearby

An Air Ambulance landed in a Primary School playground in Liverpool on Tuesday morning after a 999 call for a teenage boy at a property nearby.

It landed at Wellesbourne Primary School in Norris Green.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that we received a report of a concern for safety of a teenage boy in Norris Green earlier this morning, Tuesday 19 March."It was reported at 7.50am that the boy needed urgent medical attention and emergency services attended an address on Netherwood Road to take him to hospital."Enquiries are ongoing and emergency services remain at the scene."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…