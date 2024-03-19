Fly-tippers have turned a residential backstreet into a dumping grounds, despite being warned they could face a hefty fine if caught.

The mess makers have dumped old food, black bin bags, and even discarded slippers all across the 300-feet long ginnel between Stovell Avenue and Damien Street in Levenshulme, Greater Manchester.

Residents on both streets have been forced to tell their children to stay away from the backstreet, as the mess continues to pile.

One resident said: "This is the worse I've ever seen it. This is absolutely disgusting. We've had mice down there and I saw a big rat run past the other day to. The council haven't done anything."

While residents have always had to deal with some fly-tipping, the amount has increased dramatically since mid-February. Credit: MEN Media

Another woman added that she had a friend who lived on Damien Street who had complained to Manchester City Council in the past, but still nothing had been done.

Since the fly-tipping began, CCTV cameras have been installed and signs warning of a £10,000 fine have been fitted. Despite these efforts, the culprits have not been deterred.

Residents in the area say waste had been there for 'around three weeks' with many people taking pictures of the dumped rubbish and sending them to the council - but the problem is yet to be resolved.

The alley is at the back of a row of houses, blocking resident's back garden exits due to the extent of rubbish left there as well as attracting masses of pigeons.

Another resident said: "It's gotten worse the last three weeks. Rubbish is dumped here but never this bad. This is the only alley on the street full of rubbish and it's still not been cleared."

CCTV and warnings of fines have not deterred the prolific fly-tippers Credit: MEN Media

Manchester City Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon, Executive Member for Vibrant Neighbourhoods, said: “Stamping out fly-tipping is one of our core aims because we understand how it affects the living standards of residents and the harm it causes to the environment.

"It’s a crime which we have zero tolerance for across Manchester. Our teams work hard to bring perpetrators of this vile crime to justice and to quickly restore neighbourhoods back to a quality standard.

"As ever, the best way for us to catch the perpetrators of fly-tipping is for residents to report it as soon as possible by visiting our website and filling out a short form."

