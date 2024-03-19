Homes and businesses evacuated after gas leak in Liverpool

Homes and businesses are being evacuated and a major Liverpool road has been closed after a gas leak in the city centre.

Photos taken at the scene show a cordon in place near to the Titanic Hotel.

It was first reported just before 12:30pm, and Merseyside Police, the Fire Service and Cadent are in attendance.

Cadent say: "One of our gas pipes has been damaged during works off Waterloo Road, causing a leak. As a precaution, we asked for emergency service assistance to evacuate Costco (which is nearby) and assist us in closing roads while we assess the situation. We will issue further updates soon."The A5036 Waterloo Road is closed in both directions.

Waterloo Road is closed Credit: Echo Syndication

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Fire Crews have been called to Waterloo Road, at the junction of Regent Street, Vauxhall, after a significant gas leak was reported. Crews were alerted at 12.18pm and on scene at 12.22pm, with two fire engines in attendance."Waterloo Road and shops and stores in the area are being evacuated by Merseyside Police, residents and businesses nearby are advised to keep doors and windows closed."

Mersyside Police say: "There is no estimated time for the removal of the road closures and evacuations. Officers would like to thank members of the public and motorists for their co-operation at this time."

