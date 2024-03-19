Play Brightcove video

Chair of Amnesty Isle of Man, Phil Matthews

Islanders have gathered outside Tynwald to call on the Chief Minister to condemn the Israeli government, and to support calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Representatives from the Amnesty International Isle of Man group held a protest outside the island's parliamentary buildings.

They say despite months of writing to politicians, there has been no public statement regarding the island's position on the developments in Gaza.

Some are now calling for the Isle of Man to distance itself from the position held by the UK Government.

Protesters gathered outside Tynwald in Douglas. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

On 10 October 2023, the Chief Minister issued a public statement saying: "The recent Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel are shocking and appalling. I join UK political leaders in unreservedly condemning this brutal terrorist brutality”.

However, members of the Amnesty International group say there has been no comment what they describe as the 'collective punishment of innocent Palestinians'.

Chair of Amnesty Isle of Man, Phil Matthews, said: "All we have been asking for is that the Chief Minister releases a statement supporting the call for an immediate ceasefire and to respect the ruling of the ICJ for steps to be taken to prevent a genocide.

"The UK is beginning to look increasingly alone on the world stage as it doggedly sticks by Israel and continues arms sales, despite overwhelming international condemnation and a statement on behalf of the Isle of Man would at least distance us from the allegations of collective complicity in crimes against humanity that the UK is now facing.

“Despite all the letters and emails that have been sent, there appears to be no willingness from the Chief Minister to make such a statement even though the majority of MHKs have shown support in their replies. It may require an oral question or even a motion in Tynwald to instigate a public response although this was not our original intention.”

The Jersey government has recently communicated a strongly worded statement to the UK, following a unanimous vote in their Assembly. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

At the end of February, Jersey's parliament voted unanimously for 'an immediate suspension of hostilities' in Gaza.

The States called for a diplomatic resolution "in order to secure stability and a lasting peace in the region, based on a solution which provides justice, freedom from occupation, and security for both Israelis and Palestinians".

They also asked for Jersey's Government to express these views to the British Government.

Members of the Isle of Man A mnesty International group say they hope the Manx government will follow suit.

The Isle of Man Government has been contacted to comment.

