Police investigating the death of a man who is thought to have been run over by his own car have charged a man with murder.

Christopher Hanley, 57, died on Olympic Street in Beswick in Greater Manchester on Saturday 16th March.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Marvin Sutton, 35, of no fixed abode has now been charged with murder.

Police say he's been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Tameside Magistrates on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man remains on bail on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Flowers were left at the scene on Monday Credit: ITV Granada

Chris's family paid this tribute to him on Monday: "As a family we are heartbroken and shocked at the sudden loss of Chris.

"A loved and devoted family man who adored his grandchildren, tragically and unfairly, taken way too soon.

"At this time, we as a family ask for privacy to show respect for Chris and his memory."

Anyone with further information that may help with enquiries are asked to call 101 quoting incident 1172 of 16/03/2024.

Information can also be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/06GMP22L21-PO1