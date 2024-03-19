Play Brightcove video

Mel Barham spoke to staff and families at St Joseph's Hospice means to them, and why they say it needs to survive.

One of the oldest hospices in the country has been celebrating its 50th anniversary, but warns it needs more funding to keep up its important work.

St Joseph's Hospice in Thornton, Merseyside, has cared for thousands of local people as they approached the end of their lives since it first opened on 19 March 1974.

To celebrate, St Joseph's hosted a 70s themed party for volunteers, patients, and their families. Former members of staff and guest speakers also attended.

One regular visitor to the hospice is Jasmine Williams Her mother, Cathy, was diagnosed with brain cancer and spent the last few weeks of her life at St Joseph's.

Jasmine said: "It’s an amazing place- my mum in her final weeks of brain cancer chose to come here. It was amazing, the level of care was outstanding. The staff just put the family and the patient first"

After her death, Cathy's family adopted a tree on the 12 acres of woodland at St Joseph's. It now bears a plaque with her name, and a yellow flower - her favourite colour.

Cathy's family adopted a tree in her name.

Jasmine said: "We come here to remember her, and it’s such a gorgeous place."

Staff at the hospice are also using the anniversary to speak about the importance of their work, and the damage a lack of funding and NHS cuts can have.

Chief Executive Mike Parr said: "Frankly it hasn’t been easy because we are a charity, we get around a third of our funding from the NHS but the bulk comes from the community, from fundraising and donations.

"If you look at the mathematics, we are much cheaper than a hospital stay. I would never want to be 100% funded by the NHS but we do need an uplift in funding."

Despite the tough conditions, Mike remains confident the hospice will survive to celebrate its 100th birthday in 50 years time.

Staff at the hospice prioritise the comfort of patients and their families as they approach the end of their life.

He said: "Right now, arguably it’s harder than ever... but if we look at where we started in 1974, [our founder] faced a huge challenge opening the doors for the first time."

Local member of the community Father Francis O'Leary purchased what was then called Thornton Manor in 1972. It took him two years to raise enough money to reopen the building as St Joseph's Hospice.

Mike said: "The economic situation makes it harder for people to donate, but we do have fantastic support from our community and I have to assume that’s because of the service we provide.

"People still do donate, and we must not lose sight of that. It’s very humbling how people come up with new ways to raise funds."

After her mother received such great care, Jasmine has continued to fundraise for St Joseph's Hospice. On Sunday 17 March she ran the Liverpool half marathon, raising £2,400 in the process.

She said: "I know it's a small amount compared to all the funding they need, but at least it's something."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...