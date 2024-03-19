The actor Orlando Bloom is the latest star to be announced for Liverpool's Comic Con.

Tens of thousands of comic book, cosplay and superhero fans are expected to descend on the city in May to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities.

The British actor, most commonly known for his role as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchise, has been announced as the headline guest.

When is Liverpool Comic Con 2024 held and where?

The event is held on 4 and 5 May across the entire ACC Liverpool campus including the convention centre, exhibition centre, arena and auditorium.

Who is included in the line-up for Liverpool Comic Con 2024?

The line-up is dominated by Lord of the Rings stars including Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, most commonly known for playing Frodo Baggins and Sam Wise Gamgee.

The full line-up:

Orlando Bloom - actor

Elijah Wood - actor

Andy Serkis - actor

Sean Astin -actor

Dominic Monaghan - actor

Billy Boyd - actor

(From left) Lord of the Rings actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd will all attend Liverpool Comic Con. Credit: PA Images

Bernard Hill - actor

Miranda Otto - actor

Jared Padalecki - actor

Mark Sheppard - actor

Kevin Smith - director and actor

Jason Mewes - actor and comedian

Kate Sagal - actress and singer

Catherine Tate is making a guest appearance at Liverpool Comic Con. Credit: PA Images

Martha Plimpton - actress

Catherine Tate - comedian and actress

Costas Mandylor - actor

Jessie T. Usher - actor

Dominic Sherwood - actor

Matthew Daddario - actor

Alan Van Sprang - actor

Tony Todd - actor

Red Dwarf stars Chris Barrie, Danny John Jules, Robert Llewellyn and Craig Charles have all been announced as guests. Credit: PA Images

Charisma Carpenter - actress

Jim Cummings - voice actor

Walter Jones - actor

David Yost - actor

Craig Charles - actor

Chris Barrie - actor

Danny John Jules - actor

Robert Llewellyn - actor

Erika Harlacker - voice actor

Sarah Miller-Crews - voice actor

Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen, famed for her role as the Scarlet Witch, cancelled her Comic Con appearance, as well as Indiana Jones star and Manxman John Rhys Davis.

Is Liverpool Comic Con sold out?

No. Tickets are still available to buy and can be found on the Comic Con website.

