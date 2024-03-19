Liverpool Comic Con 2024: Full line-up and how to get tickets
The actor Orlando Bloom is the latest star to be announced for Liverpool's Comic Con.
Tens of thousands of comic book, cosplay and superhero fans are expected to descend on the city in May to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities.
The British actor, most commonly known for his role as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchise, has been announced as the headline guest.
When is Liverpool Comic Con 2024 held and where?
The event is held on 4 and 5 May across the entire ACC Liverpool campus including the convention centre, exhibition centre, arena and auditorium.
Who is included in the line-up for Liverpool Comic Con 2024?
The line-up is dominated by Lord of the Rings stars including Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, most commonly known for playing Frodo Baggins and Sam Wise Gamgee.
The full line-up:
Orlando Bloom - actor
Elijah Wood - actor
Andy Serkis - actor
Sean Astin -actor
Dominic Monaghan - actor
Billy Boyd - actor
Bernard Hill - actor
Miranda Otto - actor
Jared Padalecki - actor
Mark Sheppard - actor
Kevin Smith - director and actor
Jason Mewes - actor and comedian
Kate Sagal - actress and singer
Martha Plimpton - actress
Catherine Tate - comedian and actress
Costas Mandylor - actor
Jessie T. Usher - actor
Dominic Sherwood - actor
Matthew Daddario - actor
Alan Van Sprang - actor
Tony Todd - actor
Charisma Carpenter - actress
Jim Cummings - voice actor
Walter Jones - actor
David Yost - actor
Craig Charles - actor
Chris Barrie - actor
Danny John Jules - actor
Robert Llewellyn - actor
Erika Harlacker - voice actor
Sarah Miller-Crews - voice actor
Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen, famed for her role as the Scarlet Witch, cancelled her Comic Con appearance, as well as Indiana Jones star and Manxman John Rhys Davis.
Is Liverpool Comic Con sold out?
No. Tickets are still available to buy and can be found on the Comic Con website.
