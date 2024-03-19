Liverpool Comic Con 2024: Full line-up and how to get tickets

Super fans will descend on Liverpool in May for the annual Comic Con. Credit: PA Images

The actor Orlando Bloom is the latest star to be announced for Liverpool's Comic Con.

Tens of thousands of comic book, cosplay and superhero fans are expected to descend on the city in May to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities.

The British actor, most commonly known for his role as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit franchise, has been announced as the headline guest.

When is Liverpool Comic Con 2024 held and where?

The event is held on 4 and 5 May across the entire ACC Liverpool campus including the convention centre, exhibition centre, arena and auditorium.

Who is included in the line-up for Liverpool Comic Con 2024?

The line-up is dominated by Lord of the Rings stars including Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, most commonly known for playing Frodo Baggins and Sam Wise Gamgee.

The full line-up:

  • Orlando Bloom - actor

  • Elijah Wood - actor

  • Andy Serkis - actor

  • Sean Astin -actor

  • Dominic Monaghan - actor

  • Billy Boyd - actor

(From left) Lord of the Rings actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd will all attend Liverpool Comic Con. Credit: PA Images

  • Bernard Hill - actor

  • Miranda Otto - actor

  • Jared Padalecki - actor

  • Mark Sheppard - actor

  • Kevin Smith - director and actor

  • Jason Mewes - actor and comedian

  • Kate Sagal - actress and singer

Catherine Tate is making a guest appearance at Liverpool Comic Con. Credit: PA Images

  • Martha Plimpton - actress

  • Catherine Tate - comedian and actress

  • Costas Mandylor - actor

  • Jessie T. Usher - actor

  • Dominic Sherwood - actor

  • Matthew Daddario - actor

  • Alan Van Sprang - actor

  • Tony Todd - actor

Red Dwarf stars Chris Barrie, Danny John Jules, Robert Llewellyn and Craig Charles have all been announced as guests. Credit: PA Images

  • Charisma Carpenter - actress

  • Jim Cummings - voice actor

  • Walter Jones - actor

  • David Yost - actor

  • Craig Charles - actor

  • Chris Barrie - actor

  • Danny John Jules - actor

  • Robert Llewellyn - actor

  • Erika Harlacker - voice actor

  • Sarah Miller-Crews - voice actor

Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen, famed for her role as the Scarlet Witch, cancelled her Comic Con appearance, as well as Indiana Jones star and Manxman John Rhys Davis.

Is Liverpool Comic Con sold out?

No. Tickets are still available to buy and can be found on the Comic Con website.

