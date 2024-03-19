A high-rise fire caused windows to shatter and glass to rain down on the streets of Liverpool.

Firefighters were called to the city's tallest building, West Tower on Brook Street, on the afternoon of Tuesday 19 March after reports of a fire.

Four fire engines, several police cars and a paramedic were present at the scene. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a fire was reported on the roof of the building, with a contractor suffering "minor burns".

At 2.45pm, windows from a floor lower down the building smashed, forcing witnesses at street level to run for cover as glass fell.

It is unknown at the time of publication what caused the windows to smash.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews have been called to a high rise building fire on Brook Street, Liverpool L3 this afternoon, with four fire engines and an aerial appliance in attendance at the peak of the incident."Crews arrived to find a fire on the roof of the building, around the 40th floor. Crews worked on the roof material to expose the area and enable access to extinguish the fire."A contractor on scene was suffering minor burns, with fire crews administering first aid. An ambulance was requested for further assessment of the casualty, who was not required to go to hospital."After the fire was extinguished on the roof, crews checked lower floors for smoke travel after alarms actuated and detected no smoke travel through the building."Crews continued to monitor the area with thermal imaging cameras and remain on scene."In a separate incident nearby, Waterloo Road in Vauxhall was closed off after reports of a gas leak, causing Costco and Home Bargains to be evacuated.