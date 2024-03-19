Racing suit and helmet worn by F1 legend Niki Lauda stolen from Southport home

A racing suit and helmet worn by Formula One great Niki Lauda have been stolen during a burglary at a home in Southport.

The valuable items were reported stolen around 7:30pm on Monday 11 March. Police say they think the collectors items had been taken around half an hour before from the property on Stanley Street.

The memorabilia has sentimental value to the owner, and had even been signed by the former Austrian racing driver.

Lauda was a three-time Formula One world champion. He died in 2018. He most famously narrowly escaped death in 1976 when his Ferrari crashed at the Nurburgring in Germany.

He spent many years in the sport, until leaving in 1979 to set up his own airline, Lauda Air.

Niki Lauda Credit: PA Images

Inspector Edward Barr, from Merseyside Police said: “Nobody has the right to force entry into someone’s property. Burglary is an invasive crime in which the sanctity and safety of the home is violated which is completely unacceptable.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home, without the fear of being targeted in this way, and we will do everything we can to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice.

“Among the items stolen during this incident was a motor racing suit and helmet once worn by Niki Lauda. If you come across these items or learn they are being sold somewhere, please let us know.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area of Stanley Street at around the time of this incident, please get in touch because your information could assist our ongoing enquiries.”If you have any information on this incident, please DM us on X @MerPolCC or message us on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting reference number 24000248500.