Ricky Tomlinson joined Lucy Meacock and Rob Smith in the ITV Granada studio

Ricky Tomlinson will return to television screens tonight in a brand new show alongside long-time co-star Sue Johnston.

To celebrate four decades on screen together, they're starring in a new More4 series, visiting landmark places from their lives and the special destinations the pair have always wanted to see together.

On Tuesday, he joined Lucy Meacock and Rob Smith in the ITV Granada studio to reveal all about the new show. He said: "The highlight was working with Sue again, and discussing our different paths!"

"Both Sue and I are from really working class families, and obviously there were no holidays abroad in those days. It was New Brighton, like it or lump it!

The Royle Family actor is working as hard as ever, despite being 84 years of age.

Reflecting on his time on the long-running BBC comedy, Ricky said: "Jim Royle was exactly the same (as me). I liked his character. I like telly!"

Ricky played Jim Royle in The Royle Family

The three-part series Ricky, Sue & a Trip or Two, will air for the first time on Tuesday night at 9pm.

The pair are no strangers, after spending more than 40 years on screen together in various programmes Credit: Channel 4 Publicity Shot

They'll travel to Shrewsbury Prison, where Ricky was jailed in the 1970s for unjust charges that Sue, coincidentally, took to the streets to campaign against, and reveals how they both ended up on Brookside Close, where the pair first acted alongside each other in the iconic Channel 4 soap opera.

As well as playing Bobby and Sheila Grant in Brookside, Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston went on to become the equally iconic Jim and Barbara Royle in The Royle Family and have recently been sharing a sofa on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Telling ITV Granada about how their working relationship began on Brookside, Ricky said: "We just got on together. We did have one thing in common, we're both Liverpool supporters. Although I don't really want to talk about that at the moment..!"

Ricky and Sue at the BAFTAs Credit: PA Images

Talking about the new show, Ricky said: “Sue and I have had a lot of laughs and a lot of memories over the years. This new series will give us a chance to put the world to rights as we explore places treasured to us and to many others around Britain.”

Meanwhile Sue said: “Ricky and I feel so honoured to have had shared 40 years on screen together and a firm friendship for all of that time, so it’s particularly special to be taking a trip of a lifetime with him around this beautiful country for More 4. Channel 4 will have a job to do keeping us both on our best behaviour along with the friends we meet along the way."

Both actors have remained in the North West all of their lives.

"I don't want to live anywhere else, Sue doesn't want to live anywhere else. I love where I am, I love the local people where I am. I've had great neighbours."

The series will see the pair out of their natural habitat in the North West, as they hit the road together. The three-part series Ricky, Sue & a Trip or Two, will air for the first time on Tuesday night at 9pm on More4.

